Allu Arjun, Dhanush and more South Indian actors expensive homes
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Let's take a look at the most expensive homes owned by South Indian celebs
Dhanush owns the most expensive house worth Rs 150 crore.
Allu Arjun’s house is valued at a whopping Rs 100 crore in posh area of Hyderabad.
Prabhas’ Hyderabad house is worth Rs 60 crore.
Nagarjuna owns a lavish home in Hyderabad worth Rs 42 crore.
Rajinikanth’s Chennai house is for Rs 35 crore.
Ram Charan owns a stunning mansion of worth Rs 30 crore.
Mahesh Babu lives in Jubilee Hills bungalow which is for Rs 28 crore.
Kamal Haasan’s Chennai apartment is valued at Rs 19.5 crore.
Vijay Deverakonda has an extravagant bungalow valued Rs 15 crore.
Chiranjeevi’s bungalow is worth Rs 14.36 crore.
