Pushpa 2 box office collection: Top records broken by Allu Arjun's film in just four days
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 09, 2024
All that we hear is about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has taken the box office by storm with its release.
From day 1, Pushpa 2: The Rule is breaking major records at the box office and is setting some new milestones.
On its opening day, Pushpa 2: The Rule beat the record set by RRR by earning Rs 282.91 cr gross approximately. It received the biggest opening worldwide.
Pushpa 2: The Rule also received the biggest opening ever at the Indian box office. On day 1, Rs164.25 cr approximately beating RRR.
Pushpa 2 is the first ever film to cross the mark of Rs 50 cr on its opening day in both, Telugu and Hindi.
The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule broke the record of Jawan and became the film with Highest Opening Day. Pushpa 2 made Rs 74 cr while Jawan made 64 cr approx.
The Hindi version of the film has also become the film with Highest non-holiday opening with the stupendous numbers.
As per the reports, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the first Indian film to cross the Rs 200 cr mark with its opening day gross collection.
Within four days, reportedly Pushpa 2: The Rule has touched the mark of Rs 800 cr with its worldwide business. It is a first for an Indian film.
Pushpa 2 Hindi also set a new record by earning Rs 85 cr on first Sunday. Jawan held the top position of Highest First Sunday collection with Rs 71.63 cr business.
