Top 10 south celeb scandals that shocked everyone
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Celebrities often get involved in scandals that shock their fans.
Here we have compiled a few South Indian celebs scandals that became talk of the town.
A video of Nayanthara and STR kissing leaked online.
Ranjitha MMS with Swami Nithyanand leaked online.
Allu Arjun was criticized for refusing drink and drive test.
Anirudh Ravichander and Andrea Jeremiah intimate clips went viral.
Senior Tollywood actor Naresh was caught red-handed with Pavitra by his wife Ramya Raghupathi.
Ram Charan was accused of manhandling two men for not giving him way in traffic.
Trisha Krishnan’s video of showering went viral years ago, however, the actress denis it was her.
Nagarjuna was accused of abusing and threatening a female journalist.
A video of Hansika Motwani taking a bath went viral.
Jyothika experienced sexual harrasement in public
Siddharth called out Telugu audience for their interest in big heroes masala films. This didn’t go well with actors and their fans.
