Allu Arjun, Prabhas and more South Indian actors who are under 50 but very rich

Here, take a look at the richest South Indian stars whose net worth will make you crazy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Prabhas

Prabhas at 43 has a net worth of Rs 237 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan who is 38 has a net worth of Rs 1380 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JR NTR

JR NTR who is 40 is the owner of Rs 571 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is 49 and has a net worth of Rs 440 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is 41 and earned Rs 370 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu at 47 has a net worth of Rs 244 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surya

Surya at 48 has a net worth of Rs 186 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush

Dhanush at 39 has a net worth of Rs 160 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda is 34 and has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

Yash at the age of 37 has net worth of Rs 53 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich

These South Indian actors enjoy a huge fan following across the globe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Superstars

They are the richest stars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Gadar 2, Top 10 Bollywood films and web series based around India-Pakistan relations

 

 Find Out More