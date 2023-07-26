Allu Arjun, Prabhas and more South Indian actors who are under 50 but very rich

Here, take a look at the richest South Indian stars whose net worth will make you crazy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
Prabhas at 43 has a net worth of Rs 237 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan who is 38 has a net worth of Rs 1380 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
JR NTR who is 40 is the owner of Rs 571 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay is 49 and has a net worth of Rs 440 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun is 41 and earned Rs 370 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu at 47 has a net worth of Rs 244 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surya at 48 has a net worth of Rs 186 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush at 39 has a net worth of Rs 160 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Devarakonda is 34 and has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash at the age of 37 has net worth of Rs 53 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These South Indian actors enjoy a huge fan following across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are the richest stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!