South-actors-who-were-body-shamed

Nikita Thakkar

Prabhas

Baahubali stars was severely trolled over his weight gain.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star got fat-shamed over his recent pictures.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR too has been on the receiving end of the trolls who commented on his weight.

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has not been spared by trolls but she has not let it affect her work.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly's latest picture invited trolls as netizens said he was 'looking like uncle'.

Nithiya Menen

Nithiya Menen has been fat-shamed too quite a few times by netizens.

