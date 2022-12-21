Prabhas

The actor loves to vacation in London and had gone to the city, post the release of Saaho.

Source: Bollywood

Ram Charan

The actor loves to vacation in Lapland and had gone to the place with his wife Upasana.

Kajal Aggarwal

She likes to chill in Goa and had once posted a romantic snap with her husband Gautam Kitchlu from her vacation diaries.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress loves to chill in Thailand and had posted cute snaps from her beachy vacation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She loves to vacation in Goa and had posted magical snaps from her Goan getaway vacation which was beautiful.

Jr NTR

The star loves to go to Paris with his wife Nandamuri Pranati and children Abhhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

Allu Arjun

The actor loves to go to London. His wife Sneha Reddy had posted throwback snaps from their trip, where the Pushpa star was seen enjoying.

Pooja Hegde

She likes to vacation in Maldives and likes to wear bikinis, and swimsuits when on the island country.

Keerthy Suresh

The star was seen vacationing in Malaga, Spain. It has been her favourite place as she had shared unseen snaps from her vacation diaries.

Akkineni Nagarjuna

The veteran star likes to holiday in Ibiza and had gone with his wife Amala and family.

