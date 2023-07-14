Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan and other Top South Indian stars who have highly qualified spouses

Here is a look at top South Indian stars who have highly qualified wivesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Upasana Kamineni who is from a family of doctors has a degree in business administration from LondonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sneha Reddy has a degree in Computer Science from the US. Her father is an educationistSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya worked as a journalist with BBC when they fell in loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His wife Lata Rajinikanth has a MA degree in English Literature from a top Chennai collegeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash and Radhika Pandit are an adorable duo. She is an MBA degree holderSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Amala Mukherjee is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer from one of the top schools Kalakshetra Foundation of ChennaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor famous for Karthikeya movie is married to a doctor Pallavi VermaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Though she is a homemaker, Amal Sufiya is a qualified architectSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharwanand is married to Rakshita Reddy. She is an engineer and works in the IT sectorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The hunk is married to Prerana Shankar who has an MBA degree. She has worked in IISC as a researcherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
