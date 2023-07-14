Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Dulquer Salmaan and other Top South Indian stars who have highly qualified spouses

Urmimala Banerjee

South Indian stars

Ram Charan

Upasana Kamineni who is from a family of doctors has a degree in business administration from London

Allu Arjun

Sneha Reddy has a degree in Computer Science from the US. Her father is an educationist

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya worked as a journalist with BBC when they fell in love

Rajinikanth

His wife Lata Rajinikanth has a MA degree in English Literature from a top Chennai college

Yash

Yash and Radhika Pandit are an adorable duo. She is an MBA degree holder

Nagarjuna

Amala Mukherjee is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer from one of the top schools Kalakshetra Foundation of Chennai

Nikhil Siddhartha

The actor famous for Karthikeya movie is married to a doctor Pallavi Verma

Dulquer Salmaan

Though she is a homemaker, Amal Sufiya is a qualified architect

Sharwanand

Sharwanand is married to Rakshita Reddy. She is an engineer and works in the IT sector

Dhruva Sarja

The hunk is married to Prerana Shankar who has an MBA degree. She has worked in IISC as a researcher

