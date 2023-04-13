Top 10 South Indian stars whose families rule box office

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

South star Rajinikanth married Latha and has a daughter named Aishwarya and Soundarya. Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya married famous star Dhanush who is the son of producer Selvaraghava.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married businessman Ashwin Ravikumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a famous star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is a respected film producer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's paternal uncle is Chiranjeevi. He has got Padma Bhushan and reportedly has done more than 150 Telugu movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi's son is Ram Charan who is also Allu Arjun's cousin and has his own set of fan following.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan is the brother of Chiranjeevi and is a famous star in the south industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was one of the important personalities in the Indian. Nagarjuna is the son of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna's sons are Naga Chaitaniya and Akkineni Akhil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daggubati Ramanaidu had his own production home. His elder son Daggubati Suresh Babu whose younger son Daggubati Venkatesh is an actor. Rana Daggubati's uncle is Daggubati Venkatesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan has been the biggest south star since the 1960. He has two daughters Akshara and Shruti Haasan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses favourite workouts

 

 Find Out More