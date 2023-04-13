Top 10 South Indian stars whose families rule box office
Siddhi Chatterjee
Apr 13, 2023
South star Rajinikanth married Latha and has a daughter named Aishwarya and Soundarya. Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya married famous star Dhanush who is the son of producer Selvaraghava.
Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married businessman Ashwin Ravikumar.
Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was a famous star.
Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind is a respected film producer.
Allu Arjun's paternal uncle is Chiranjeevi. He has got Padma Bhushan and reportedly has done more than 150 Telugu movies.
Chiranjeevi's son is Ram Charan who is also Allu Arjun's cousin and has his own set of fan following.
Pawan Kalyan is the brother of Chiranjeevi and is a famous star in the south industry.
Akkineni Nageswara Rao was one of the important personalities in the Indian. Nagarjuna is the son of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Nagarjuna's sons are Naga Chaitaniya and Akkineni Akhil.
Daggubati Ramanaidu had his own production home. His elder son Daggubati Suresh Babu whose younger son Daggubati Venkatesh is an actor. Rana Daggubati's uncle is Daggubati Venkatesh.
Kamal Haasan has been the biggest south star since the 1960. He has two daughters Akshara and Shruti Haasan.
