Allu Arjun rejected these movies which are blockbuster hits

Though Allu Arjun delivered many hits at the box office, the actor missed a few due to his judgement. Take a look at where he went wrong.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Many blockbuster hits

Allu Arjun has been part of many blockbuster hits in his career.

Some regrettable mistakes

But the actor, for various reasons, has rejected some films which later emerged as blockbuster hits.

Arjun Reddy

He rejected Arjun Reddy which later went to Vijay Deverakonda

Geetha Govindam

Allu Arjun even rejected Geetha Govindam which is again a blockbuster.

Gang Leader

Gang Leader, which later went to Nani, was offered to Allu Arjun first

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was also offered to Allu Arjun first

100 % Love

100 % Love, which has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role was offered to Allu Arjun first

Jayam and Bhadra

The same way, Jayam and Bhadra starring Nithiin and Ravi Teja respectively were offered to Allu Arjun

