Allu Arjun rejected these movies which are blockbuster hits

Though Allu Arjun delivered many hits at the box office, the actor missed a few due to his judgement. Take a look at where he went wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Allu Arjun has been part of many blockbuster hits in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But the actor, for various reasons, has rejected some films which later emerged as blockbuster hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He rejected Arjun Reddy which later went to Vijay DeverakondaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun even rejected Geetha Govindam which is again a blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gang Leader, which later went to Nani, was offered to Allu Arjun firstSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was also offered to Allu Arjun firstSource: Bollywoodlife.com
100 % Love, which has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role was offered to Allu Arjun firstSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The same way, Jayam and Bhadra starring Nithiin and Ravi Teja respectively were offered to Allu ArjunSource: Bollywoodlife.com
