Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other highest paid actors of 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2024

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has emerged as the highest-paid actor of 2024 as he reportedly charged a fee of Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2.

Prabhas reportedly charges between Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore upfront fee.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly got paid 55 per cent of Pathaan’s box office profit which is Rs 350 crore.

Aamir Khan takes home an estimated profit cut of 60 percent.

Hrithik Roshan reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for Fighter.

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs 70-80 crore for a project.

Ranveer Singh reportedly charges between Rs 50 to 60 crore for a film.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan charges Rs 40 for a film as per reports in Hollywood Reporter India.

Varun Dhawan charges Rs 30 crore for his role in a film.

