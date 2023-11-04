Allu Arjun-Sneha and more South Indian couples who are very romantic in real life
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr NTR are a very private couple.
Their romantic pictures together, send their fans into a tizzy all the time.
Those couples whose idea of romance is sunset are head over heels in love.
Mahesh and Namrata are the most romantic couple in the industry.
They set couple goals all the time. Be it with style or romance or even wanderlust souls.
Nagarjuna and Amala Paul have also made it to the list.
Ram Charan and Upasana have defied all the typical couple things and set the bar higher.
They have been together for more than a decade and recently welcomed a baby girl.
Also, on the list are Chiranjeevi and Surekha. Chiranjeevi fondly calls his beloved as Rekha.
Nithiin and Shalini are so adorable and romantic together.
Nikhil and Pallavi make us blush with their adorable mushy pics all the time.
Vishnu Manchu and Viranica are so gorgeous together. Look at them twinning!
