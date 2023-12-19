Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops the list of Most-awaited Hindi new movies; beats Hera Pheri 3 and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Allu Arjun is topping the chart with his new movie Pushpa 2. The sequel has been a highly anticipated one since the release of the first movie.
Pushpa became a sensation all across the country upon release, thanks to the portrayal by Allu Arjun and a brilliant script by Sukumar.
The second instalment will be released on 15th August 2024. The announcement has been made already and fans are super-stoked.
It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Let's check out other movies which fans are looking forward to...
Hera Pheri 3 is the second movie on the list shared by Ormax Media. Akshay Kumar who had opted out has returned to the franchisee.
Kartik Aaryan is also a part of the series. He was said to have allegedly replaced Akshay as Raju. The movie's fans slammed the casting back then.
It is said that Abhishek Bachchan is also going to be a part of Hera Pheri 3. There aren't many details out yet.
Next in the line is War 2 which will have Hrithik Roshan reprising his role in the YRF spyverse.
Hrithik will be joined by RRR star Jr NTR for War 2. The two are eager to meet on the Yuddh Bhoomi.
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well. The makers had dropped the announcement after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a huge success and Kartik cemented his position as a bankable star.
Singham Again is placed at number 5. Ajay Devgn will be seen reprising his role in the movie.
This time Deepika Padukone has joined the cast as Shakti Shetty. She looks badass.
Tiger Shroff is also a part of the film series now. Which of the films are you looking forward to?
