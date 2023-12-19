Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 tops the list of Most-awaited Hindi new movies; beats Hera Pheri 3 and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Allu Arjun is topping the chart with his new movie Pushpa 2. The sequel has been a highly anticipated one since the release of the first movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa became a sensation all across the country upon release, thanks to the portrayal by Allu Arjun and a brilliant script by Sukumar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second instalment will be released on 15th August 2024. The announcement has been made already and fans are super-stoked. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Let's check out other movies which fans are looking forward to... 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3 is the second movie on the list shared by Ormax Media. Akshay Kumar who had opted out has returned to the franchisee. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan is also a part of the series. He was said to have allegedly replaced Akshay as Raju. The movie's fans slammed the casting back then. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is said that Abhishek Bachchan is also going to be a part of Hera Pheri 3. There aren't many details out yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next in the line is War 2 which will have Hrithik Roshan reprising his role in the YRF spyverse. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik will be joined by RRR star Jr NTR for War 2. The two are eager to meet on the Yuddh Bhoomi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as well. The makers had dropped the announcement after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a huge success and Kartik cemented his position as a bankable star. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again is placed at number 5. Ajay Devgn will be seen reprising his role in the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This time Deepika Padukone has joined the cast as Shakti Shetty. She looks badass. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff is also a part of the film series now. Which of the films are you looking forward to?  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi: The timeline of alleged Friendship, Love, Breakup

 

 Find Out More