Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Childhood photos of top 10 South Indian celebrities

Childhood photos of South Indian celebrities that made us go awww

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has known how to be a style icon since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun looked cute like a button in childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna in her young age was loaded with cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan looks handsome hunk now and was a cutie in childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Isn’t she a cute diva right from her childhood?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna in her young age was loaded with cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has looked handsome since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh won our hearts right from a young age working as a child artist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has a sassy attitude and graceful looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has been beautiful since childhood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Dunki, biggest Indian Christmas releases and their box office collection

 

 Find Out More