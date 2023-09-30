Allu Arjun, Yash and more new-gen South actors who have become a rage in Bengal

The new generation of stars have garnered critical acclaim in Bengal as well emerging as household name

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

New Generation of South stars

Apart from Rajnikanth, KAmal Haasan and others Southern cinema has a new generation of stars who emerged as household names.

Pan-Indian Appeal

With their magnetic performances, these rising stars are winning the hearts of audiences from North to South.

Rage in Bengal

Like making waves in other parts of India, these stars have become a rage in Bengal as well.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s charismatic personality and Pushpa popularity have earned him fans across India.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s role in blockbuster RRR has leveled up his stardom.

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR’s screen presence in RRR was so captivating that it left a lasting impression.

Prabhas

Prabhas gained widespread fame following the massive success of Baahubali and its sequel.

Yash

Yash achieved critical acclaim and recognition nationwide through his film KGF.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay isn't just a regional superstar; his devoted fan base extends well beyond South India.

Beyond Regional Borders

These actors have transcended regional boundaries to become beloved figures even in West Bengal.

