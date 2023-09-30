Allu Arjun, Yash and more new-gen South actors who have become a rage in Bengal

The new generation of stars have garnered critical acclaim in Bengal as well emerging as household nameSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Apart from Rajnikanth, KAmal Haasan and others Southern cinema has a new generation of stars who emerged as household names.
With their magnetic performances, these rising stars are winning the hearts of audiences from North to South.
Like making waves in other parts of India, these stars have become a rage in Bengal as well.
Allu Arjun's charismatic personality and Pushpa popularity have earned him fans across India.
Ram Charan's role in blockbuster RRR has leveled up his stardom.
Jr. NTR's screen presence in RRR was so captivating that it left a lasting impression.
Prabhas gained widespread fame following the massive success of Baahubali and its sequel.
Yash achieved critical acclaim and recognition nationwide through his film KGF.
Thalapathy Vijay isn't just a regional superstar; his devoted fan base extends well beyond South India.
These actors have transcended regional boundaries to become beloved figures even in West Bengal.
