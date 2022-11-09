South celebrities with their cute kids

From Allu Arjun, Yash, Mahesh Babu and more South celebrities pose with their kids.

Janhvi Sharma

Suriya

Suriya is a father to son Dev and daughter Diya.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed baby boy Neil.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is an hands-on father to son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is a doting father to Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran is a proud mom to daughter Radha.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara became mother to twin boys through surrogacy.

Yash

KGF star Yash is madly in love with his daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

