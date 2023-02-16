Allu Arjun, Yash, Thalapathy Vijay and more Top 11 South Indian actors who are box office kings 

From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay and more, here's a look at the TOP 11 South Indian Actors who rule Box Office and hearts. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Yash 

Kannada star has been ruling the box office while Bollywood was suffering. 

Allu Arjun 

Allu Arjun has an immense fan following. He will be next seen in Pushpa 2. 

Thalapathy Vijay 

Varisu actor is known for his family-oriented films and subjects that touch hearts, resulting in box office success.  

Ajith Kumar 

Thunivu actor Ajith Kumar is one of the actors whose films are always buzzing hot. 

Rajinikanth 

Rajinikanth is one of the most successful actors in South Indian Cinema,

Pawan Kalyan 

Pawan Kalyan has been ruling the box office ever since he started working. 

Chiranjeevi 

Waltair Veerayya fame actor is also one of the most successful celebs. 

Mahesh Babu 

Mahesh Babu's films have hardly disappointed his fans.  

Kamal Haasan 

Indian 2 fame Kamal Haasan is one of the most successful celebs in the country. 

Ram Charan 

RRR fame actor Ram Charan also charges a whopping amount as fees for his box office streak. 

Jr NTR 

RRR fame Jr NTR has delivered a lot of solo hits. 

