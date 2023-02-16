Allu Arjun, Yash, Thalapathy Vijay and more Top 11 South Indian actors who are box office kings

From Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay and more, here's a look at the TOP 11 South Indian Actors who rule Box Office and hearts.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023