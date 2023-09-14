Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and more South Indian actors’ top 10 most awaited new movies

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these upcoming new moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
The most awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun will release on 15th August 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas Salaar was scheduled to be released on 28th September but it has been pushed to a later date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is the most awaited gangster adventure movie, expected to release on 19th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Devara will release on 5th April 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Indian movie will release after 27 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer is most awaited political action thriller film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will release on 12th January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja is most awaited among his fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanguva is a Tamil language period action drama starring Suriya and Disha Patani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is action adventure film expected to release in December this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!