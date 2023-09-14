Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and more South Indian actors’ top 10 most awaited new movies

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these upcoming new movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Pushpa 2

The most awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun will release on 15th August 2024.

Salaar

Prabhas Salaar was scheduled to be released on 28th September but it has been pushed to a later date.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is the most awaited gangster adventure movie, expected to release on 19th October 2023.

Devara

Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Devara will release on 5th April 2024.

Indian 2

The sequel of Kamal Haasan’s Indian movie will release after 27 years.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer is most awaited political action thriller film.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD will release on 12th January 2024.

Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film Maharaja is most awaited among his fans.

Kanguva

Kanguva is a Tamil language period action drama starring Suriya and Disha Patani.

Captain Miller

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is action adventure film expected to release in December this year.

