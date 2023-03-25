Amazon Prime Farzi is most watched Indian series of all time; check Top 10 on Netflix, Hotstar and more

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi has become the most watched Indian web show. Here, are the complete details of the same. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023
Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi has been the most watched Indian web show with a viewership of 37.1 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's Rudra has got a viewership of 36.2 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's series got 32.5 million viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jitendra Kumar's web show got 29.6 million viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This gripping tale has got 29.16 million viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor's series has got a viewership of 27.2 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee's thriller received a viewership of 26.3 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhuvan Bam's web series received 23.5 million viewership.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This murder mystery received a viewership of 23 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This captivating web show got a viewership of 22.7 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!