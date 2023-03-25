Amazon Prime Farzi is most watched Indian series of all time; check Top 10 on Netflix, Hotstar and more

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi has become the most watched Indian web show. Here, are the complete details of the same. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi has been the most watched Indian web show with a viewership of 37.1 million.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn's Rudra has got a viewership of 36.2 million.

Mirzapur Season 2

Pankaj Tripathi's series got 32.5 million viewership.

Panchayat Season 2

Jitendra Kumar's web show got 29.6 million viewership.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

This gripping tale has got 29.16 million viewership.

The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor's series has got a viewership of 27.2 million.

The Family Man Season 2

Manoj Bajpayee's thriller received a viewership of 26.3 million.

Taaza Khabar

Bhuvan Bam's web series received 23.5 million viewership.

The Great Indian Murder

This murder mystery received a viewership of 23 million.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

This captivating web show got a viewership of 22.7 million.

