Ambani bahu Radhika Merchant's beautiful hairstyles that make her stand out

Are you the next bride to be like Radhika Merchant who got engaged to Anant Ambani? Note her hairstyles which you need to follow immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Inspirational

Radhika's hairstyles surely light up our faces. For her engagement ceremony with Anant Ambani Radhika did a cute hairstyle by leaving her hair half open.

Radhika on her mehendi ceremony

Ambani's choti bahu Radhika had done a fishtail braid for her mehendi ceremony and wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

Natural beauty

Radhika likes to do simple and easy hairstyles and loves keeping her tresses open.

Formal look

She smiled at the paps as she kept her tresses open which was a simple, easy and breezy look.

Coffee look

Radhika looked all things glam as she straightened her hair and made us say 'wow'.

Perfect

If you have long tresses then do this look like Radhika did with her hairstyle.

Use good accessories

If you want to do a high pony then ensure that you team up your jewellery game well.

Nude shade game

Wear a pastel or nude-coloured outfit, do a pony and add flowers to look glam.

About Radhika Merchant

She got engaged to Anant Ambani her longtime boyfriend. A lot of Bollywood stars attended the function.

Roka done

Anant and Radhika had a Roka ceremony on December 30, 2023.

