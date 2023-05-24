Inside Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta's godh bharai

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Shloka Mehta's baby shower

Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani is expecting her second child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's godh bharai pictures

Have a look at Shloka Mehta's intimate godh bharai pictures right here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's godh bharai event by friends

Shloka Mehta was seen wearing a ruffled pink dress with a floral headband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shloka Mehta's godh bharai event by friends

Shloka's godh bharai function was hosted by the parents of son Prithvi's preschool buddies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Ambani on cloud nine

Mukesh Ambani will soon become a grandfather again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pregnancy time

Shloka is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glowy mommy

Shloka is glowing like hell in this snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pregnancy glow

Shloka is surely glowing in her second pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snapped

Shloka is often papped with her husband attending social events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby coming

We cannot wait to see Shloka's bundle of joy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby bump

Shloka has often flaunted her baby bump like a pro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blessed

Shloka had also sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati at Siddhivinayak temple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa Top twists May 24: Anu worried for Kinjal and more

 

 Find Out More