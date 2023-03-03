Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta Top 10 most glamorous looks to suit every occasion

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta's fashion is impeccable. Here, take a look at their snaps right here which is enchanting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
Anand Ambani's soon-to-would-be wife looked breathtaking in this mint green-coloured lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika's beauty game is always on point and in this frame, she looks stunning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love her perfect nude makeup look with foundation, primer, small bindi and maang tikka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika wore red lipstick which matched her red outfit and went for light makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go for bold eyes and dewy makeup if you have to attend someone's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta looks to hot in this red dress and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka totally looks like an array of sunshine in this floral lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to be a pro in dressing for summer weddings then Shloka wil shell out goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka dazzles in a pink and yellow lehenga which makes her look bright.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka looks like a dream in this golden lehenga. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!