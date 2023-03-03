Ambani bahus Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta Top 10 most glamorous looks to suit every occasion

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta's fashion is impeccable. Here, take a look at their snaps right here which is enchanting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Stunning

Anand Ambani's soon-to-would-be wife looked breathtaking in this mint green-coloured lehenga.

Choti bahu

Radhika's beauty game is always on point and in this frame, she looks stunning.

Nude makeup

We love her perfect nude makeup look with foundation, primer, small bindi and maang tikka.

Bold lips

Radhika wore red lipstick which matched her red outfit and went for light makeup.

Dewy glam

Go for bold eyes and dewy makeup if you have to attend someone's wedding.

Red hot

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta looks to hot in this red dress and how?

Sunshine

Shloka totally looks like an array of sunshine in this floral lehenga.

Breezy look

If you want to be a pro in dressing for summer weddings then Shloka wil shell out goals.

Pink-yellow lehenga

Shloka dazzles in a pink and yellow lehenga which makes her look bright.

Astonishing

Shloka looks like a dream in this golden lehenga. What do you think?

