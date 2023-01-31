Ambani family members' educational qualifications will leave you zapped

Let us take a look at the educational background of the Ambani family which will totally mesmerise you. Check it out here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023
He did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then went to Brown University,Rhode Island, US, for doing his graduation.
She did her graduation Psychology from Yale University, USA in 2014. She also did her MBA from Stanford University, California.
His school was Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. He then did his graduation from Brown University, US in Economics.
Mukesh Ambani's son did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and from Seven Oaks School, UK. He also went to Warwick Business School and has a bachelor's degree in science stream.
Anant Ambani's fiancé, Radhika studied at Ecole Mondiale World School and Cathedral & John Connon School.
Akash Ambani's wife studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also went to anthropology at Princeton University, New Jersey.
She did her bachelor's in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.
It was in 1975 that she graduated from MM Pupils Own School in Khar, Mumbai.
Dhirubai Ambani's wife Kokilaben studied till class 10 from Sajuba Girls' High School, Jamnagar.
He had studied from Bahadur Khanji school and left for Aden in 1958.
