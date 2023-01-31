Ambani family members' educational qualifications will leave you zapped

Let us take a look at the educational background of the Ambani family which will totally mesmerise you. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Anant Ambani

He did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then went to Brown University,Rhode Island, US, for doing his graduation.

Isha Ambani

She did her graduation Psychology from Yale University, USA in 2014. She also did her MBA from Stanford University, California.

Akash Ambani

His school was Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. He then did his graduation from Brown University, US in Economics.

Jai Anmol Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's son did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and from Seven Oaks School, UK. He also went to Warwick Business School and has a bachelor's degree in science stream.

Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani's fiancé, Radhika studied at Ecole Mondiale World School and Cathedral & John Connon School.

Shoka Mehta Ambani

Akash Ambani's wife studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also went to anthropology at Princeton University, New Jersey.

Nita Ambani

She did her bachelor's in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics.

Tina Ambani

It was in 1975 that she graduated from MM Pupils Own School in Khar, Mumbai.

Kokilaben Ambani

Dhirubai Ambani's wife Kokilaben studied till class 10 from Sajuba Girls' High School, Jamnagar.

Dhirubhai Ambani

He had studied from Bahadur Khanji school and left for Aden in 1958.

