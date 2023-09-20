Ambani Ganpati 2023: Check the best and worst dressed celebs at the mega celebrations

Ambani Ganpati 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, here is a round-up of the best and worst dressed celebs at the mega celebrations

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Best Dressed: Rekha

The deep pink Kanjeevaram on Rekha exuded royalty

Best Dressed: SRK-Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in coffee coloured Pathani

Best Dressed: Geeta Basra

The lady wore a deep blue saree and it was one of the best looks of the evening

Worst Dresssed: Khushi Kapoor

It is time she retires the white lehengas. We have too much of them

Worst Dresssed: Sara Tendulkar

The colour was nice but the whole look was underwhelming

Ambani Ladies

Nita Ambani and elder bahu Shloka Mehta wore Paithani sarees for the do. Radhika Merchant stuck to designer saree

Worst Dressed: Nayanthara

It was evident that she was in a great rush

Best Dressed: Pooja Hegde

She rocked both the sarees she wore yesterday

Worst Dressed: Sara Ali Khan

The dress looks like a stage costume. Ibrahim Ali Khan fared better though

Best Dressed: Shraddha Kapoor

She did the minimalistic look to perfection

Best Dressed: DeepVeer

The couple dazzled like the Ganpati decor in their bright hues and tons of zari

Worst Dressed: Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh

After looking superb at Arpita Khan's Ganpati, they lost some steam here

Best Dressed: Shahid Kapoor

He worked every bit of that blue kurta

Best Dressed: Salman Khan and Alizeh

Dear Mamu and his niece Alizeh looked great on the red carpet

Worst Dressed: Rashmika Mandanna

The Animal actress looked totally washed out in that saree

Best Dressed: Karisma Kapoor

She never gets it wrong. Lolo's styling is always on point

Best Dressed: Orry

Orhan Awatramani did full justice to the mango yellow kurta

Worst Dressed: Ananya Panday

That gorgeous red saree was marred by terrible draping

Worst Dressed: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan sparkled like a disco ball and not in a good way

Worst Dressed: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap

It was a very forgettable look of the couple

Worst Dressed: Madhuri Dixit Nene,

The couple looked very jaded

Worst Dressed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

We do not need to elaborate the reasons here

Best Dressed: Alia Bhatt

The shade of coral red suited the actress beautifully

Best Dressed: SidKiara

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked good.

Best Dressed: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy aced the traditional Benarasi look like a queen

Worst Dressed: Disha Patani

Her look was plain tacky given the occasion

