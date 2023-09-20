Ambani Ganpati 2023: Check the best and worst dressed celebs at the mega celebrations

Ambani Ganpati 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, here is a round-up of the best and worst dressed celebs at the mega celebrationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
The deep pink Kanjeevaram on Rekha exuded royaltySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in coffee coloured PathaniSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The lady wore a deep blue saree and it was one of the best looks of the eveningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is time she retires the white lehengas. We have too much of themSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The colour was nice but the whole look was underwhelmingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani and elder bahu Shloka Mehta wore Paithani sarees for the do. Radhika Merchant stuck to designer sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was evident that she was in a great rushSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She rocked both the sarees she wore yesterdaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The dress looks like a stage costume. Ibrahim Ali Khan fared better thoughSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She did the minimalistic look to perfectionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple dazzled like the Ganpati decor in their bright hues and tons of zariSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After looking superb at Arpita Khan's Ganpati, they lost some steam hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He worked every bit of that blue kurtaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Mamu and his niece Alizeh looked great on the red carpetSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Animal actress looked totally washed out in that sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She never gets it wrong. Lolo's styling is always on pointSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Orhan Awatramani did full justice to the mango yellow kurtaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
That gorgeous red saree was marred by terrible drapingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan sparkled like a disco ball and not in a good waySource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was a very forgettable look of the coupleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple looked very jadedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We do not need to elaborate the reasons hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The shade of coral red suited the actress beautifullySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy aced the traditional Benarasi look like a queenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Her look was plain tacky given the occasionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!