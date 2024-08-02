Ambanis in Paris: Top 5 viral pics of the Ambani family at the Olympics 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 02, 2024
Ambanis were seen engaging in a number of other activities while in Paris, including attending the current Olympics.
In the French capital, Nita and Mukesh Ambani were present at the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.
Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, visited Disneyland while in Paris and was seen there with Sharmila Faruqui, a politician from Pakistan.
After supper at Royal Monceau, the Ambani family was seen leaving a Parisian hotel.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were observed waiting for their car to leave when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant drove out together.
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were sighted at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently got married, were seen strolling hand in hand across Paris.
