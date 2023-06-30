Ambitabh Bachchan's bungalows are worth crores: Know more about it

Amitabh Bachchan owns several properties in Mumbai as well as abroad. Here is the list of bungalows of the Big B worth crores.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

Jalsa

Jalsa is located in Juhu and was gifted by director Ramesh Sippy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh's bungalow, Jalsa, is a twin-storey property worth Rs. 50 crore. Source- Instagram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vatsa

Vatsa has now been transformed into an educational trust.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This bungalow has been leased out to Citibank India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janak

Big B bought the property in 2004 and is worth ₹50 crore, as per Square Yards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is used as an office and has an in-house gymnasium.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New bungalow behind Jalsa

The fifth bungalow in Juhu about 8000 sq.ft behind Jalsa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This will serve as the Bachchan Family's additional residence in addition to Jalsa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prateeksha

A very special property where Amitabh used to live his parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big B visits Prateeksha regularly to offer prayers at Family temple

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: A look at Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's moments from happier times

 

 Find Out More