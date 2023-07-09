Ameesha Patel, Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and other stars whose statements in interviews made netizens see red

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Ameesha Patel

Many people have not liked Ameesha Patel saying that OTT is full of gay and lesbianism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol faced immense ire for saying that national leaders are uneducated. Netizens reminded her of her own academics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was slammed for saying that depression is only an urban phenomenon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

On Reddit, many have slammed Shahid Kapoor's statements as sexist and regressive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was brutally trolled for comparing Alia Bhatt to Dal Chawal in an interview.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Social media has lost count of potshots that Kangana Ranaut has taken in her interviews.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made a comment on Kuttey's failure that did not go down well with some people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan once made a remark about girls maturing faster which did not impress people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled on social media after she said that she believed in equality, and was not a feminist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been schooled many times on Twitter for dumb comments on nepotism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was trolled badly for her comment on her struggle in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji made a comment during #MeToo that women need to learn self-defence which people found problematic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Urfi Javed ditches blouse for another bold look in a blue saree

 

 Find Out More