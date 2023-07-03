Ameesha Patel, Kangana Ranaut and more actresses who have taken an open dig at other celebs
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Bollywood actresses who have big mouth and don’t think before saying.
Kangana Ranaut is known to take a dig at other celebs often. She has several times said against Karan Johar.
Ameesha Patel went on record saying that Bipasha Basu’s hips are big also she wouldn’t do a film like Jism.
Bipasha Basu gave a befitting reply stating Ameesha is too petite and small to do a role in Jism and needs to be a total woman package.
Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aunty on national tv.
Kareena Kapoor Khan once made fun of Priyanka Chopra’s accent on Koffee with Karan show.
Taapsee Pannu takes a dig at Karan Joha for not being invited to Koffee with Karan. She said her sex life isn’t interesting enough to be discussed.
Priyanka Chopra took an indirect dig at Karan Johar when she spoke of being sidelined in Bollywood.
Kangana Ranaut once said that Urmila Matondkar is known for soft porn.
Swara Bhasker took a dig at Vivek Agnihotri for making derogatory comment against the Muslim religion.
Richa Chadha took a di at Bollywood celebs attending TV debates. She said that they don’t have credibility.
