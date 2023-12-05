American Horror Story and other scary, spooky series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
American Horror Story (Disney+ Hotstar) - An anthology series with each season featuring a different storyline encompassing horror, supernatural, and psychological elements.
The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) - A chilling supernatural series exploring a haunted house and its effects on a family.
Penny Dreadful (Netflix) - A dark fantasy series that weaves together classic horror characters like Dracula, Frankenstein, and Dorian Gray.
Castle Rock (Netflix) - A psychological horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, featuring various characters and locations from his books.
Dark (Netflix) - A German series that intertwines time travel, supernatural elements, and complex family dynamics in a mysterious small town.
Bates Motel (JioCinema) - A prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, exploring the complex relationship between Norman Bates and his mother.
The Outsider (JioCinema) - Based on a Stephen King novel, it revolves around an investigation of a seemingly impossible murder.
The Exorcist (Amazon Prime Video) - Based on the famous horror movie, it follows two priests battling demonic forces.
Marianne (Netflix) - A French horror series following a novelist who discovers the terrifying characters from her books are coming to life.
Stranger Things (Netflix) - Blending horror with nostalgia, it follows a group of kids encountering supernatural occurrences in their small town.
