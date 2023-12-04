Amid Animal backlash, Top 12 Indian movies that shatter patriarchy to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Animal was recently released and came under fire for patriarchal themes in the movie with hints of sexism as well by the fans.
Here are some more movies that actually went against the patriarchal themes in the society.
Pink tries to confront the social norms and patriarchy in a different way and shows the importance of consent in a relationship. Disney+ Hotstar.
English Vinglish shows a woman who stands up for herself and learns English just so she could get respect in her own family. On Zee5.
Lipstick Under My Burkha portrays the lives of 4 women who have different desires but can't achieve them due to various social restrictions. Watch on Prime Video.
Queen is a story of self discovery of a woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her marriage gets called off. On Netflix.
Dangal, based on the true story of the Phogat family, is about breaking the gender barrier in sports as the dad trains her daughters wrestling. Watch on Apple TV
Mom shows the story of a mother who fights for her daughter against social biases after her daughter goes through a traumatic incident. Stream on Netflix.
Thappad is another empowering story of a woman who decides to get a divorce after her husband slaps her. On Prime Video.
Parched follows the story of 3 women, a widow, a childless wife and a prostitute trying to survive in a patriarchal society. Stream on Prime Video.
Mardaani shatters the norms as it portrays a strong and tough female cop who takes down a whole trafficking cartel. On Apple TV.
The 1987 movie, Mirch Masala portrays the women of the village challenging gender-based oppression that is done by the government officials. On Prime Video.
Parama is about a woman who finds her own voice against the patriarchy of the society. Watch on Prime Video
