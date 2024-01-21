Amid Animal movie reactions, 8 Indian male celebs who spoke against sexism, misogyny in movies and real life  

Shivani Pawaskar

Jan 21, 2024

Animal movie is still being debated over its content. A lot of people have called it out for misogyny and sexism. 

Ranbir Kapoor's lick my shoe, slap scene and the extramarital affair to the alpha male claims, have been called out by many.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has slammed those who have bashed his film and the content. But here's looking at men who have been speaking against misogyny, sexism... 

Naseeruddin Shah's statements on a lot of things have made headlines and shocked netizens.   

While talking to We Are Yuvaa, Naseeruddin Shah called films like Pushpa, Kabir Singh and RRR hypermasculine and downright problematic. He couldn't even watch them. 

Abhay Deol played Dev in Dev D which was a modern-day take on Bengali novel Devdas. He had read the book. 

Abhay felt the character was a chauvinist, misogynist, entitled and arrogant. He expressed shock at the character being romanticized for decades.

When Anurag Kashyap penned a note praising Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Varun Grover commented with a 'No' on his post, aligning with the content that has been courting controversy since release. 

Not just Varun, even Neeraj Ghaywan found it 'cringe' that Anurag Kashyap praised a lengthy note for Animal movie maker, Sandeep.  

Farhan Akhtar called out the statement of the Kerala Court on a rape survivor. The court allegedly called her a ravished woman. 

He did not comment on the guilty or innocent but felt it was needed to call out Karnataka HC for their misogynistic statement. 

Javed Akhtar recently called out Animal movie's success saying that the hero character should be consciously made. 

He felt that the success of the movie was problematic. 

Late actor Rishi Kapoor shared a meme on having to listen to women all day long due to the lockdown. Shoojit Sircar called it out. 

The director savagely responded saying, "Ya just 5 days – women/wives/mothers have been locked down since generations serving the family." 

