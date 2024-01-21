Amid Animal movie reactions, 8 Indian male celebs who spoke against sexism, misogyny in movies and real life
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Animal movie is still being debated over its content. A lot of people have called it out for misogyny and sexism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's lick my shoe, slap scene and the extramarital affair to the alpha male claims, have been called out by many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has slammed those who have bashed his film and the content. But here's looking at men who have been speaking against misogyny, sexism...
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naseeruddin Shah's statements on a lot of things have made headlines and shocked netizens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
While talking to We Are Yuvaa, Naseeruddin Shah called films like Pushpa, Kabir Singh and RRR hypermasculine and downright problematic. He couldn't even watch them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay Deol played Dev in Dev D which was a modern-day take on Bengali novel Devdas. He had read the book.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Abhay felt the character was a chauvinist, misogynist, entitled and arrogant. He expressed shock at the character being romanticized for decades.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Anurag Kashyap penned a note praising Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Varun Grover commented with a 'No' on his post, aligning with the content that has been courting controversy since release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Varun, even Neeraj Ghaywan found it 'cringe' that Anurag Kashyap praised a lengthy note for Animal movie maker, Sandeep.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar called out the statement of the Kerala Court on a rape survivor. The court allegedly called her a ravished woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He did not comment on the guilty or innocent but felt it was needed to call out Karnataka HC for their misogynistic statement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Javed Akhtar recently called out Animal movie's success saying that the hero character should be consciously made.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
He felt that the success of the movie was problematic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Late actor Rishi Kapoor shared a meme on having to listen to women all day long due to the lockdown. Shoojit Sircar called it out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The director savagely responded saying, "Ya just 5 days – women/wives/mothers have been locked down since generations serving the family."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: AI imagines Bollywood and South Indian stars as Lord Ram