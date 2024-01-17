Amid Anushka Sharma second pregnancy news, here's at what age Bollywood divas had their first baby
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli already have a daughter Vamika Kohli who was born in 2021.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma was 33 when she had her first child Vamika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is expecting her second child, though, she hasn't announced it. Anushka is going to turn 36 this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt had Raha Kapoor in 2022. She was 29 when she had her first child.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan had Taimur Ali Khan, her firstborn at the age of 36. Her second one was born when she was 40.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor was 31 when she had her daughter Samaira and at 36, she had a son, Kiaan Raj.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu welcomed her first child, Devi at the age of 41.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their first child Viaan Raj when she was 36. Her second one (born via surrogacy) came into their lives when the actress was 44.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia had Mehr when she was 38. She welcomed a son, Guriq in 2021, at 40.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor was 37 when she welcomed her first child, Vaayu, with husband Anand Ahuja
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika was 29 when she and Arbaaz Khan welcomed Arhaan Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomed Aaradhya at the age of 38.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At 37, Ileana D'Cruz embraced motherhood last year. Her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan was born on August 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr, THESE Bollywood celebs went bankrupt
Find Out More