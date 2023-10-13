Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and more Top 10 celeb sasur-bahu jodis

From Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Madalsa Sharma-Mithun Chakraborty, here's a look at the top 10 sasur-bahu duos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai share a good bond. Big B is often seen encouraging her and all his kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha was very close to her ex father-in-law, Nagarjuna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and father-in-law Sham Kaushal's bond was visible in the way they have been bonding during the wedding. Also, they wish each other on social media as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithun Chakraborty visited the sets of Anupamaa to meet Madalsa Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput also shares a close bond with Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kratika Sengar had once revealed that it was Pankaj Dheer who chose her for his son, Nikitin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash Chopra has been special for Rani Mukerji. She has worked with him in many movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Genelia is very close to Ritiesh's family and especially to his father. She has always shared emotional notes on Vilasrao's Deshmukh's birth anniversary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has worked with Rishi Kapoor and is was also very close to him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are also close to each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!