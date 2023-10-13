Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and more Top 10 celeb sasur-bahu jodis

From Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Madalsa Sharma-Mithun Chakraborty, here's a look at the top 10 sasur-bahu duos.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai share a good bond. Big B is often seen encouraging her and all his kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nagarjuna

Samantha was very close to her ex father-in-law, Nagarjuna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Sham Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and father-in-law Sham Kaushal's bond was visible in the way they have been bonding during the wedding. Also, they wish each other on social media as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madalsa Sharma and Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty visited the sets of Anupamaa to meet Madalsa Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira Rajput and Pankaj Kapoor

Mira Rajput also shares a close bond with Shahid Kapoor's father, Pankaj Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kratika Sengar and Pankaj Dheer

Kratika Sengar had once revealed that it was Pankaj Dheer who chose her for his son, Nikitin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji and Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra has been special for Rani Mukerji. She has worked with him in many movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia Deshmukh and Vilasrao Deshmukh

Genelia is very close to Ritiesh's family and especially to his father. She has always shared emotional notes on Vilasrao's Deshmukh's birth anniversary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor

Alia has worked with Rishi Kapoor and is was also very close to him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani

Deepika Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are also close to each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa, Tiger, Tara Singh and more HEROES who can take on an army of people with their bare hands

 

 Find Out More