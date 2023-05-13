Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more family members highest education qualification

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan pursued a Bachelor of Science from Kirori Mal College.

Jaya Bachchan studied at the Film and Television Institute of India.

His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan studied Ph.D. in W.B Yeats from St. Catherine College, Cambridge.

Abhishek Bachchan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Boston University.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed graduation in architecture from Raheja College, Mumbai.

Shweta Bachchan pursued Journalism from Boston University.

Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda graduated from Sevenoaks School, London.

Navya Naveli Nanda has a graduation degree in Digital Technology and UX design from Fordham University, New York.

Aradhya is 11 years old and she is enrolled in Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

