Amitabh Bachchan has worked with female actresses across generations including legendary Nutan.Source: Bollywood
Not just his love interest, Waheeda Rehman has played Big B's mother too in many films.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's one of the most iconic pairings was that of with Helen in the movie Don.Source: Bollywood
Not just in 1970s, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini even paired up for the film Baghban in 2003.Source: Bollywood
Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry was the highlight of films like Khud Daar, Mahaan and many more.Source: Bollywood
Jaya Bhaduri was his best heroine and she is now Jaya Bachchan.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Silsila remains to be very iconic.Source: Bollywood
In the 2000s, Amitabh Bachchan paired up with Rani Mukerji for Black.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone played father-daughter duo in Piku.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan got together for recent film Goodbye.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!