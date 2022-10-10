Here's looking female actresses Amitabh Bachchan has worked with over generations

Amitabh Bachchan has worked with female actresses across generations including legendary Nutan.

Nikita Thakkar

Waheeda Rehman

Not just his love interest, Waheeda Rehman has played Big B's mother too in many films.

Helen

Amitabh Bachchan's one of the most iconic pairings was that of with Helen in the movie Don.

Hema Malini

Not just in 1970s, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini even paired up for the film Baghban in 2003.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry was the highlight of films like Khud Daar, Mahaan and many more.

Jaya Bhaduri

Jaya Bhaduri was his best heroine and she is now Jaya Bachchan.

Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Silsila remains to be very iconic.

Rani Mukerji

In the 2000s, Amitabh Bachchan paired up with Rani Mukerji for Black.

Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone played father-daughter duo in Piku.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan got together for recent film Goodbye.

