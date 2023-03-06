Amitabh Bachchan and Top 10 more actors who got seriously injured while shooting

Amitabh Bachchan has been the latest star who has sustained an injury. Here's what you need to know about all the stars who have got injured in the past.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Akshay Kumar

When the star was shooting for Singh is Bliing, he had to jump from a hula hoop which was on fire and injured the star reportedly.

Amitabh Bachchan

During the shooting of an action scene in Project K the veteran star mentioned in his blog post that his rib cartilage popped, a muscle tear took place and he has been advised to rest for a few days. The actor is in great pain.

Alia Bhatt

Reportedly during the shooting of Kapoor and Sons, the actress had injured her right shoulder.

Ranveer Singh

During the shooting of Bajirao Mastani, the star dislocated his shoulder for which he had to undergo surgery. He underwent the same with a smile.

John Abraham

During the shooting of Welcome Back, the actor was hit on his head by mistake instead of his shoulder. Internal injuries however did not happen.

Randeep Hooda

The actor during the shooting of Do Lafzon Ki Kahani broke four toes of his left foot.

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress during Baaghi shooting injured her leg but continued rehearsing for the dance.

Shah Rukh Khan

The star during the shooting of Fan injured himself. He had sprained his leg and one of the places where he got injury was his hamstrings.

Katrina Kaif

During Fitoor shooting the actress reportedly fell off the horse and had injured herself.

Farhan Akhtar

The actor had once injured his shoulder and was surviving on ice packs.

