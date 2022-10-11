Amitabh Bachchan follows a strict lifestyle and is fit at the age of 80.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan is a vegetarian and has quit meat and rice due to personal reasons. Big B prefers having scrambled eggs along with a glass of milk for breakfast.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan visits the gym regularly and also walks 20 minutes. He also practices yoga.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan tries to get at least nine hours of sleep daily and regularly practices pranayama.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan is a big fan of chaats and eats it at regular intervals.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan stays away from cigarettes and alcohol.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan takes special care of his diet and avoids eating sweets, drinking tea or coffee.Source: Bollywood
Big B likes to keep his dinner light and prefer soup or paneer bhurji.Source: Bollywood
