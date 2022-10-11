Amitabh Bachchan's fitness and diet secrets

Amitabh Bachchan follows a strict lifestyle and is fit at the age of 80.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan diet secrets

Amitabh Bachchan is a vegetarian and has quit meat and rice due to personal reasons. Big B prefers having scrambled eggs along with a glass of milk for breakfast.



Amitabh Bachchan visits the gym

Amitabh Bachchan visits the gym regularly and also walks 20 minutes. He also practices yoga.



Amitabh Bachchan tries to sleep for nine hours

Amitabh Bachchan tries to get at least nine hours of sleep daily and regularly practices pranayama.



Amitabh Bachchan loves chaats

Amitabh Bachchan is a big fan of chaats and eats it at regular intervals.



Amitabh Bachchan does not touch cigarettes and alcohol

Amitabh Bachchan stays away from cigarettes and alcohol.



Amitabh Bachchan maintains a safe distance from sweets, tea, coffee

Amitabh Bachchan takes special care of his diet and avoids eating sweets, drinking tea or coffee.



Amitabh Bachchan's simple dinner

Big B likes to keep his dinner light and prefer soup or paneer bhurji.



