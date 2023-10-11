Top 10 movies that helped Amitabh Bachchan retain the Shehenshah tag

On Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, a look at his Top 10 films that brought him back in business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
With a bearded look a slew of compelling character roles in the 2000s, Amitabh Bachchan regained his stardom and retained his title as the Shahenshah of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan delivered a captivating performance as the strict headmaster in this romantic drama. The film became a commercial success and showcased his versatility as an actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan's role as a patriarch in this family drama garnered him immense praise. His intense presence and powerful dialogue delivery added depth to the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B’s portrayal of an elderly man facing abandonment by his children struck a chord with the audience. The film showcased his ability to convey deep emotions convincingly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh’s nuanced performance as a teacher of a deaf and blind girl earned him critical acclaim. His dedication to the role was evident, and the film further solidified his position as a versatile actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this unique role reversal, Bachchan played a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder called Progeria. His phenomenal portrayal earned him numerous awards and accolades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan's role as a friendly ghost showcased his playful side. The film received positive reviews, and his performance was widely appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan's impeccable comic timing and chemistry with co-star Tabu made this romantic comedy a hit. His portrayal of a grumpy and eccentric chef added a unique charm to the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan's portrayal of an irritable yet lovable father in this slice-of-life film was highly lauded. His natural performance and camaraderie with Deepika Padukone earned him critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This socially relevant courtroom drama highlighted Bachchan's acting prowess. His portrayal of a lawyer fighting for justice garnered appreciation from fans and critics alike.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchan's intense performance as a lawyer in this crime thriller was praised by audiences. The film's success showcased his ability to captivate viewers with his acting prowess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B has Kalki 2898AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika; Ganapath with Tiger Shroff; Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth; Section 84 amongst others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!