Amitabh Bachchan's TOP 10 latest films on OTT that prove he's the true Shehenshah 

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday today. Here's a binge list of his latest releases in the last couple of years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Over the years Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in over 200 films. And he continues to entertain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goodbye featured Amitabh Bachchan as Harish whose wife passes away suddenly. He then has to be with his kids who together are a dysfunctional family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others trek Everest Base Camp.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old man with the mental health of a 26-year-old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This engaging thriller will leave you hooked till the end.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B loves playing lawyer it seems. And this one is one of his finest of acts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is the wielder of Prabhastra, Raghu, the Guru of Brahmansh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan plays the head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar plays Lateef Zaidi, a public prosecutor in this one co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and more celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B plays a greedy miser in this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this Shoojit Sircar directorial, Big B played the role of a 70-year-old hypochondriac with chronic constipation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!