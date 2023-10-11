Amitabh Bachchan's TOP 10 latest films on OTT that prove he's the true Shehenshah 

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday today. Here's a binge list of his latest releases in the last couple of years.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Big B entertains 

Over the years Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in over 200 films. And he continues to entertain. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goodbye (Netflix) 

Goodbye featured Amitabh Bachchan as Harish whose wife passes away suddenly. He then has to be with his kids who together are a dysfunctional family. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uunchai (ZEE5)

Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others trek Everest Base Camp. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

102 Not Out (Amazon Prime Video)

Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old man with the mental health of a 26-year-old. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla (Netflix)

This engaging thriller will leave you hooked till the end.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink (Amazon Prime Video)

Big B loves playing lawyer it seems. And this one is one of his finest of acts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva (Disney Plus Hotstar) 

Amitabh Bachchan is the wielder of Prabhastra, Raghu, the Guru of Brahmansh. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Runway 34 (Disney Plus Hotstar) 

Amitabh Bachchan plays the head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh starrer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chehre (Amazon Prime Video)

The megastar plays Lateef Zaidi, a public prosecutor in this one co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty and more celebs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gulabo Sitabo (Amazon Prime Video)

Big B plays a greedy miser in this one. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku (SonyLiv)

In this Shoojit Sircar directorial, Big B played the role of a 70-year-old hypochondriac with chronic constipation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and more: Fan wars of top stars take over social media

 

 Find Out More