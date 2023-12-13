Amitabh Bachchan daughter Shweta Bachchan and more star kids who refused to choose Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Shweta Bachchan chose to stay away from acting because Amitabh Bachchan didn’t like her working in movies.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor chose to become a fashion designer.

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Reema Kapoor didn’t enter Bollywood because her father didn’t approve.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani didn’t enter Bollywood and is now a jewelry designer.

Neena Gupta wanted her daughter Masaba to not do films and now she is a successful fashion designer.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap chose not to be a part of film business.

While Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made his debut Navya Nanda chose to stay away from Bollywood.

Ahana Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, is an Odissi dancer.

Sanjay Dutt didn’t like his daughter Trishala working in films.

Krishna Shroff didn’t start an acting career and runs Matrix Gym in Mumbai.

