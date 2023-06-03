Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: Unseen pics that tell the tale of their love saga

On Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's anniversary, here's a look at some of their unseen pics.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

The D-day

A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's special day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy days

For years, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been sharing couple goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All eyes for you

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story is one of the most cherished ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love for films

It was films that brought Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Through thick and thin

Bachchans have always stuck together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From Jr B's wedding

Here's an unseen picture from Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always colour coordinating

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan always complement each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aww

This is such a sweet picture of industry's powercouple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always by your side

Even now, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's chemistry is too good!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy 50th anniversary

We wish them a very happy anniversary!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses with eyes that can hypnotize

 

 Find Out More