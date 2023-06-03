Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: Unseen pics that tell the tale of their love saga

On Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's anniversary, here's a look at some of their unseen pics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
A glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's special day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For years, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been sharing couple goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story is one of the most cherished ones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was films that brought Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bachchans have always stuck together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's an unseen picture from Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan always complement each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is such a sweet picture of industry's powercouple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even now, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's chemistry is too good!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We wish them a very happy anniversary!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!