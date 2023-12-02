Amitabh Bachchan proves he's the best papa to Abhi-Shweta and sasur to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Dec 02, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan is very close to his daughter. He recently gifted his Bungalow Pratiksha to Shweta. It's worth Rs 50 crores.
Big B cannot stop praising Abhishek either. Be it his movies or the accolades that Abhishek receives, he never stops gushing about it.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the smallest of Abhishek's achievements. The doting father feels extremely proud of his son. Here's an award he received for Dasvi.
Big B has a vast wealth of about Rs 3160 crores. And it is said that the property will be equally divided between Abhishek and Shweta.
Be it on daughter's day or even when it is not, Amitabh Bachchan keeps showering love and adulation on Shweta. The proof of the same exists on his social media.
The father-daughter duo have set the bar high with their bond. The way Big B appreciates Shweta every single time is heartwarming.
Big B always supports Shweta, be it for her blog articles, clothing line and other business ventures.
Likewise, Amitabh Bachchan is also very supportive of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Lots of times, Big B has praised her beauty and intelligence.
Amitabh Bachchan has also defended Aishwarya at times. He had posted a blog praising Aishwarya for bearing the labour pain without painkillers.
Recently, on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, he gushed about learning two words of Tulu, Aishwarya's mother tongue.
In this post, Amitabh Bachchan gushed about a son who starts wearing his father's shoes, becomes his friend.
Amitabh Bachchan is also very supportive of Navya Naveli Nanda, his granddaughter who has ventured into business as well.
