Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan and more top 10 Indian celebs who acted in remakes of their own movies

Check out Indian celebs who worked in originals and remakesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
R. Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein a remake of his Tamil movie Minnale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B headlined Sholay and Ram Gopal Verma’s Aag which is an adaptation of 1975’s iconic film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood continued to play antagonist in Osthe remake of his movie Dabangg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Genelia D’Souza played a lead in Telugu film Ready and its Tamil remake Uthamaputhiran.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan headlined the Telugu film Maro Charitra and its Hindi remake Ek Duuje Ke Liye.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asin played a lead in the Tamil movie Ghajini and its Bollywood remake of the same name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Raj played a villain in Pokkiri and its remake Wanted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth played a role in the Telugu film Pedarayudu and its Bollywood remake Bulandi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Revathi played a lead in Telugu film Prema and its Bollywood remake Love co-starring Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher featured in Salman Khan’s Judwaa and also in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
