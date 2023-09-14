Amitabh Bachchan, R Madhavan and more top 10 Indian celebs who acted in remakes of their own movies

Check out Indian celebs who worked in originals and remakes

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein a remake of his Tamil movie Minnale.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B headlined Sholay and Ram Gopal Verma’s Aag which is an adaptation of 1975’s iconic film.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood continued to play antagonist in Osthe remake of his movie Dabangg.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza played a lead in Telugu film Ready and its Tamil remake Uthamaputhiran.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan headlined the Telugu film Maro Charitra and its Hindi remake Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

Asin

Asin played a lead in the Tamil movie Ghajini and its Bollywood remake of the same name.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj played a villain in Pokkiri and its remake Wanted.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth played a role in the Telugu film Pedarayudu and its Bollywood remake Bulandi.

Revathi

Revathi played a lead in Telugu film Prema and its Bollywood remake Love co-starring Salman Khan.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher featured in Salman Khan’s Judwaa and also in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.

