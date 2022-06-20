Tallest Bollywood actors

Let’s find out the height of Bollywood stars…

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah heartthrob is 6’1…

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra hunk stands 6 feet tall…

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B aka Don is 6’2…

Source: Bollywood

John Abraham

Ek Villain Returns star tower at 6 too!

Source: Bollywood

Abhay Deol

Dev D hunk is also 6’1…

Source: Bollywood

Sonu Sood

Acharya actor is 6 feet 2 inches tall…

Source: Bollywood

Boman Irani

Maasoom actor is 6’2 too!

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Rampal

Dhaakad actor is about 6’1 in height…

Source: Bollywood

Kunal Kapoor

Rang De Basanti actor is 6’2 as well…

Source: Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur

Om actor towers at 6’2…

Source: Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt

Shamshera actor is 6 feet tall as well…

Source: Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan

Bachchan Jr is 6’3 and the tallest on the list.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and more gorgeous Bollywood beauties who are ageing backwards and ruling hearts

 Find Out More