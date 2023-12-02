Amitabh Bachchan rejected THESE movies that turned out to be huge hits
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan has been reigning over the industry for a long time now.
Recently, he was seen playing a supportive role in the movie Ganpath which crashed at the Box Office.
The star was offered the role of himself as the KBC host in the Oscar winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire which he refused and Anil Kapoor gladly took up.
Another role that he rejected and Anil Kapoor took up was the lead of Mr. India. The movie turned out to be a huge hit afterwards.
The actor was offered a support role in the movie Qurbani which he didn’t want to do as it was a support role after all.
Due to his fallout with director Indra Kumar, he rejected the movie Ishq in 1997.
Mission Kashmir was another movie which he rejected where he was offered the lead role. This was due to his busy schedule however.
Rakesh Roshan wanted Big B to be a part of Koi Mil Gaya as Hrithik’s father to which the actor refused and Rakesh ended up playing that role himself.
The 81-year-old star still sees no signs of stopping as he will be seen in upcoming movies like Kalki 2989 AD and Thalaivar 170.
