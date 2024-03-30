Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and other Top 10 duos with most movies together

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Bollywood’s Golden Couple, Raj Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri had done 16 movies together.

Real-life couple, Dharmendra and Hema Malini paired together for a record 34 times.

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore also collaborated for a lot of movies together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha set the silver screen on fire a lot of time together as well.

Bollywood's one of the most iconic pairing remains to be Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starred in quite a lot of movies together as well.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are another one of the most established on-screen couples of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have also been paired together in more than 6 movies together.

Govinda and Karishma Kapoor gave a lot of notable hits to the industry together.

A newer couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular on-screen pairings of this era.

