Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities who have degrees from Delhi University
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 17, 2024
Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs who have studied from Delhi University.
Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who studied at Delhi University.
Amitabh Bachchan completed his BSc from Kirori Mal College, North Campus, Delhi University.
Sidharth Malhotra did his B.Com from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in the South Campus of Delhi University.
Aditi Rao Hydari has graduated from Lady Shriram College of Delhi University.
Rajkummar Rao studied his arts subjects from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College of Delhi University.
Arjun Rampal completed his education from Delhi University and has degree in Economics Honors.
Manoj Bajpayee passed out from Delhi University.
Huma Qureshi studied History Honors from Gargi College, Delhi.
Shah Rukh Khan did his post graduation in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi.
