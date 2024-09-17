Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities who have degrees from Delhi University

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Huma Qureshi, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more celebs who have studied from Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who studied at Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan completed his BSc from Kirori Mal College, North Campus, Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra did his B.Com from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in the South Campus of Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari has graduated from Lady Shriram College of Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao studied his arts subjects from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College of Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal completed his education from Delhi University and has degree in Economics Honors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee passed out from Delhi University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi studied History Honors from Gargi College, Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan did his post graduation in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 B-town celebs who believe in the power of astrology and numerology

 

 Find Out More