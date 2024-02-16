Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Top 10 Bollywood stars with insane net worth
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth as per Livemint is said to be around Rs 273.74. He along with Jaya Bachchan reportedly have combined assets of worth Rs 1,578 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's net worth reportedly is more than Rs 6300 crore.
Salman Khan's net worth is reportedly Rs 2,900 crore. His biggest hits include Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg and many more.
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar's net worth is more than Rs 2,500 crore. He is among the busiest actors who churns out many films in a year.
Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's net worth is said to be around Rs 345 crore as per LiveMint.com.
Back in 2023, it was being reported that Priyanka Chopra's net worth is around RS 620 crore.
As per a report in GQ, Aishwarya's net worth in 2023 was around Rs 776 crore.
It is estimated that Deepika Padukone has net worth of more than Rs 500 crore.
Katrina Kaif is said to have a massive net worth of Rs 224 crore.
As per Times of India, Alia Bhatt's estimated net worth is Rs 517 crore.
