Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Top 10 Bollywood stars with insane net worth

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth as per Livemint is said to be around Rs 273.74. He along with Jaya Bachchan reportedly have combined assets of worth Rs 1,578 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth reportedly is more than Rs 6300 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's net worth is reportedly Rs 2,900 crore. His biggest hits include Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg and many more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar's net worth is more than Rs 2,500 crore. He is among the busiest actors who churns out many films in a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's net worth is said to be around Rs 345 crore as per LiveMint.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Back in 2023, it was being reported that Priyanka Chopra's net worth is around RS 620 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per a report in GQ, Aishwarya's net worth in 2023 was around Rs 776 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is estimated that Deepika Padukone has net worth of more than Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif is said to have a massive net worth of Rs 224 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per Times of India, Alia Bhatt's estimated net worth is Rs 517 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 romantic films on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT to make you feel loved

 

 Find Out More