Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol and more celebs who bounced back from bankruptcy
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Reportedly, after production house venture AB Corp failed, Amitabh Bachchan was in serious debt. He was able to revive his finacial standing with Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Sunny Deol has now stopped producing films as in the past, the actor has suffered bankruptcy for the same.
In the past, Govinda has opened up about suffering bankruptcy. Reportedly, he had no work for 4 long years and that led to financial instability.
As per reports, Jackie Shroff went bankrupt after movie Boom produced by his wife failed at the box office.
Anupam Kher was also reportedly in major debt after his film ventures failed. He then started an acting academy to resolve the issue.
Mera Naam Joker is one now one of the best films in Indian cinema. But did you know that this movie led Raj Kapoor to bankruptcy as it tanked upon release?
Reportedly, Preity Zinta too suffered financial crunch after her movie Ishqq in Paris failed. She was also the producer of the film and allegedly Salman Khan came to her rescue.
Shah Rukh Khan is said to have faced bankruptcy after his magnum-opus Ra. One failed to mint money.
Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan mortgaged his properties for the movie Vishwaroopam. The movie was then banned from release.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay Varma revealed that he suffered lowest phase financially when he only had Rs 18 in his account.
