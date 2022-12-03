Educational qualifications of the Bachchan parivaar

Big B is one of the biggest names in the world of entertainment. His family is one of the most respected ones. Let's check out their educational qualifications in this webstory... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Amitabh Bachchan 

The megastar of Indian cinema is known for his clear Hindi vocabulary. 

Big B's degree 

The Brahmastra actor graduated from Kirori Mal college with a Bachelor's degree in Science. 

Jaya Bachchan 

The Parliament member has graduated in acting from FTII, Pune. 

Shweta Bachchan 

As per reports, Shweta graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. 

Abhishek Bachchan 

Bachchan Jr enrolled in Boston College to graduate in acting. However, as per reports, he did not complete the graduation. 

Aishwarya Rai 

After winning the pageant in 1994, Aishwarya Rai was flooded with modelling and acting jobs. She dropped out of college for her career. 

Agastya Nanda 

As per reports, Agastya did his school and graduated from Sevenoaks School, London. 

Navya Naveli Nanda 

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated with a degree in Digital Technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York. 

Aaradhya Bachchan 

Aaradhya is enrolled in Dhirubhai Ambani School. 

