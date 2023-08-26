Amitabh Bachchan to Aradhya Bachchan, check highest education qualification of Big B's family

From senior B to junior B, educational details of the Bachchans will leave you amazed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Here's the educational background of Amitabh Bachchan's family.
Amitabh Bachchan's father was a renowned poet and studied Ph.D. in W.B. Yeats from St. Catharine's College, Cambridge.
Big B holds a bachelor's degree in Science from Kirori Mal College.
Jaya Bachchan has graduated in acting from FTII, Pune.
Abhishek Bachchan attended Boston University but left in the middle without pursuing a degree.
Reportedly, the 1994 Miss World dropped out of college after winning the pageant and being flooded with work offers.
Shweta Bachchan completed her graduation in Journalism from Boston University.
The Archies actor graduated from Sevenoaks School, in London.
Navya Naveli Nanda holds a degree in Digital technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York.
Aaradhya Bachchan is 12 years old and attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
