Amitabh Bachchan to Aradhya Bachchan, check highest education qualification of Big B's family

From senior B to junior B, educational details of the Bachchans will leave you amazed.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Bachchan family’s educational details

Here’s the educational background of Amitabh Bachchan’s family.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s father was a renowned poet and studied Ph.D. in W.B. Yeats from St. Catharine’s College, Cambridge.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B holds a bachelor’s degree in Science from Kirori Mal College.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan has graduated in acting from FTII, Pune.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan attended Boston University but left in the middle without pursuing a degree.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Reportedly, the 1994 Miss World dropped out of college after winning the pageant and being flooded with work offers.

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan completed her graduation in Journalism from Boston University.

Agastya Nanda

The Archies actor graduated from Sevenoaks School, in London.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda holds a degree in Digital technology & UX Design from Fordham University, New York.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan is 12 years old and attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

